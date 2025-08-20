Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.17% of Impinj worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Impinj by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Impinj by 68.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Impinj by 35.0% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Impinj during the first quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Impinj alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PI. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $99.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $133.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Impinj from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.29.

Impinj Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of PI opened at $166.55 on Wednesday. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.85 and a twelve month high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16,671.67 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.32.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.18%.The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Impinj

(Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.