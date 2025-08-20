Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Valaris Limited $VAL

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Valaris worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 1,027.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Valaris by 33.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 47,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter worth about $875,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Valaris by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 207,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,171,000 after acquiring an additional 100,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Valaris by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 143,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds downgraded Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Shares of NYSE:VAL opened at $44.2830 on Wednesday. Valaris Limited has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The company had revenue of $615.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

