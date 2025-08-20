Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Curbline Properties Corp. $CURB

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $4,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CURB. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 215.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Curbline Properties by 91.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

In related news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 176,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,027,333.60. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CURB opened at $22.3060 on Wednesday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Curbline Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

