Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Braidwell LP boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 2,913,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after buying an additional 206,709 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,866,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,425,000 after acquiring an additional 314,363 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,697,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,748,000 after acquiring an additional 253,012 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,391,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 234,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 947,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,157,000 after acquiring an additional 36,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.74 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

