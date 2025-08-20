Swiss National Bank Sells 1,400 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. $BFH

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Bread Financial worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 45.6% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 506,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 158,557 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 6.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 19.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH opened at $59.7530 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.29. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 6.05%.The company had revenue of $929.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Bread Financial has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John J. Fawcett acquired 1,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,458.33. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,302 shares in the company, valued at $636,560.58. This trade represents a 11.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research set a $105.00 target price on Bread Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Bread Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.91.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

