Swiss National Bank Sells 1,500 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. $DOCN

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,628,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,500,000 after purchasing an additional 231,407 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at $3,690,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 105,235 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter valued at $3,185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 725,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after acquiring an additional 93,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Bratin Saha sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $96,111.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 294,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,542.42. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of DOCN stock opened at $30.8480 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.75. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.40.

DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $218.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.62 million. DigitalOcean had a net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. DigitalOcean has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.050-2.100 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.450-0.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCN. UBS Group cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on DigitalOcean from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.45.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

