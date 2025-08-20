Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Methanex Corporation $MEOH

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 131,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Methanex were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Methanex by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Methanex during the 4th quarter worth $14,327,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Methanex by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 164,854 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 43,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Methanex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of NASDAQ MEOH opened at $33.79 on Wednesday. Methanex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $25.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $808.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.04 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methanex Corporation will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

