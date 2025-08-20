Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of QuidelOrtho Corporation $QDEL

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in QuidelOrtho Corporation (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of QuidelOrtho worth $4,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Quarry LP bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 300.7% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QuidelOrtho by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of -0.04. QuidelOrtho Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $613.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

