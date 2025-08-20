Swiss National Bank Sells 1,900 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $4,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VKTX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 222,100.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 1,242.9% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VKTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $95.00) on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Viking Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.92.

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 42.1%

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $24.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.77. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Viking Therapeutics

In related news, COO Marianna Mancini sold 4,266 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $118,466.82. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 377,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,484,146.95. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian Lian sold 26,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $747,514.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,388,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,386,789.20. This represents a 1.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,421 shares of company stock worth $984,405. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

Featured Articles

