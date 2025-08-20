Swiss National Bank Sells 2,200 Shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida $SBCF

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 405,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after buying an additional 197,067 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida in the 4th quarter valued at $6,850,000. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on SBCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $31.68.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.08 million. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 6.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.