Swiss National Bank Sells 29,500 Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. $ZETA

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 350,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Zeta Global were worth $4,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the first quarter worth $38,748,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zeta Global during the 4th quarter worth $51,042,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zeta Global by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,041,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,718,000 after acquiring an additional 281,251 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1,240.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,847,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,654 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,840,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,102,000 after acquiring an additional 235,910 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZETA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Zeta Global Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of ZETA opened at $19.0010 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.01 and a beta of 1.28. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

