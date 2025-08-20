Swiss National Bank Sells 3,500 Shares of Teradata Corporation $TDC

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 185,359 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 153.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 23.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 150.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $21.1050 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $18.43 and a 52-week high of $33.69.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Teradata had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 96.29%. The firm had revenue of $408.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Teradata has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.510-0.55 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.170-2.25 EPS. Analysts expect that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDC. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.86.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

