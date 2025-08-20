Swiss National Bank Sells 5,400 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 89,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $15,967,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 819.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $11.4950 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 38.37, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.37. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.99 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.4%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arbor Realty Trust

In related news, CEO Ivan Kaufman purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.70 per share, with a total value of $522,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,989,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,399.20. This represents a 3.11% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

