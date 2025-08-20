Swiss National Bank Sells 600 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $4,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMDX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,845,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 1,565.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after acquiring an additional 253,624 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 296.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the period. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, Director Edward M. Basile sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.45, for a total transaction of $632,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,405.70. This trade represents a 63.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total transaction of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,418 shares of company stock valued at $818,833 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TMDX stock opened at $122.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.86. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TMDX. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.