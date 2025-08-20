Swiss National Bank Sells 6,300 Shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC $CWK

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,805 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter valued at $2,509,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 820.3% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CWK. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 price target on Cushman & Wakefield and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Cushman & Wakefield Price Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $15.1290 on Wednesday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $16.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $11.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 2.11%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

