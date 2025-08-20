Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. $PSMT

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of PriceSmart worth $4,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 68.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 19.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 522.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 113,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 95,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 7,364.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 69,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 68,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, EVP Francisco Velasco sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $58,470.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 77,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,282,399.48. The trade was a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

PriceSmart Stock Down 2.5%

PSMT opened at $109.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.94. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $114.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.77.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 10th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About PriceSmart

(Free Report)

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

