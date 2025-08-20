Swiss National Bank Sells 700 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. $SAM

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Boston Beer worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $223.0480 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.34 and a 52-week high of $329.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.57.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.08. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $587.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.000-10.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.24, for a total transaction of $131,544.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,715 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,916.60. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAM has been the topic of several research reports. Cfra Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “moderate sell” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $275.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $219.00 to $187.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.09.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

