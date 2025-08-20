Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated $SYNA

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $4,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Synaptics by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Synaptics by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Synaptics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synaptics by 811.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $68.26 on Wednesday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.09. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -56.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 4.45%.The business had revenue of $282.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Synaptics has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.490-1.690 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Synaptics in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research lowered Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.33.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

