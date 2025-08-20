Swiss National Bank Sells 9,700 Shares of Coty $COTY

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Coty worth $4,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,645,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,771 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,214,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,318,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,315 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,585,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 162.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,300,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,221 shares during the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of COTY stock opened at $4.8850 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.00. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COTY. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COTY

Coty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.