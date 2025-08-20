Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 118,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 47,575 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,386.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 491.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 85,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 70,824 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $1,042,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of RYTM opened at $97.19 on Wednesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.57 and a twelve month high of $99.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $65.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 117.13% and a negative return on equity of 1,831.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $333,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,223,840. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alastair Garfield sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $85,484.39. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $202,596.06. This represents a 29.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,989 shares of company stock worth $9,558,460 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RYTM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.57.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

