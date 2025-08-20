Swiss National Bank Trims Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Sylvamo worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $251,000. NDVR Inc. raised its position in Sylvamo by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. NDVR Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 target price on Sylvamo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sylvamo currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $71.00.

SLVM stock opened at $43.7860 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Sylvamo Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.51 and a 12-month high of $98.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.12.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%.The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

