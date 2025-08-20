Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of PAR Technology worth $4,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 7.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 4.2% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of PAR Technology by 161.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.43.

Shares of PAR opened at $51.5790 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.92 and a beta of 1.70. PAR Technology Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.11.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.02 million. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. PAR Technology’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

