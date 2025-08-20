Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.16 and traded as high as $72.74. Swisscom shares last traded at $72.74, with a volume of 6,707 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCMWY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research raised Swisscom to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $376.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.30.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.61 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Swisscom AG will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, TV, broadband, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

