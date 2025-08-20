The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,372 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 19,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $95.7530 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.09. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.16 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The company has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on SCHW. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,388,148.56. This represents a 22.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $249,574.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,727.83. This represents a 15.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,516 shares of company stock worth $25,139,583 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

