Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. $MODG Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 448,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,288 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 7.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,713,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,289,000 after acquiring an additional 121,343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 26.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Topgolf Callaway Brands

In related news, CEO Artie Starrs sold 106,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total value of $922,181.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 105,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,310.72. The trade was a 50.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 25,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,607 shares in the company, valued at $190,614.75. This represents a 55.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 845,284 shares of company stock worth $5,533,600. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MODG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Price Performance

NYSE:MODG opened at $9.7150 on Wednesday. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

