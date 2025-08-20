Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 616 Shares of Sunoco LP $SUN

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 39,079 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SUN shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Sunoco from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $51.7870 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.15 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 2.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.9088 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 179.31%.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

