Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF $EWT

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,702,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,921,000 after purchasing an additional 452,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 710,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,739,000 after purchasing an additional 282,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of EWT stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.44 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.