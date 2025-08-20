Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 6,839 Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF $PVAL

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 205.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,750,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,741,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,486 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,310,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,770,000 after acquiring an additional 757,354 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,088,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after acquiring an additional 689,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,122,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,678,000 after acquiring an additional 617,092 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PVAL opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.89. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $41.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

