Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoom Communications were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 175,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,977,000 after buying an additional 27,430 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 990.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $787,283.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,914.84. This represents a 84.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Napolitano sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total value of $200,933.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,015.84. The trade was a 35.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,542 shares of company stock worth $6,609,623 over the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Zoom Communications in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoom Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $72.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.78 and a one year high of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.68.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.31%.The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Zoom Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

