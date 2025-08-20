Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 830 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $82,529,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,368,000. Global Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 119.9% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management LLC now owns 594,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,619,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,382,000 after acquiring an additional 277,772 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 905.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 302,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 272,619 shares during the period.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.8550 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.76 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.4250 and a 52-week high of $49.98.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

