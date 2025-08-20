Townsquare Capital LLC Buys New Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited $WNS

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in WNS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,576,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the first quarter worth $51,712,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $7,813,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 35.3% in the first quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 488,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,013,000 after buying an additional 127,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $4,310,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Trading Up 0.0%

WNS stock opened at $75.1480 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. WNS has a twelve month low of $42.62 and a twelve month high of $75.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. WNS had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $339.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WNS shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Baird R W downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. William Blair downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.50 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.13.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

