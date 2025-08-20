Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stake in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axos Financial by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter worth $750,000. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total transaction of $1,191,904.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. The trade was a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Stock Down 0.5%

Axos Financial stock opened at $86.7530 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.49.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $321.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

Axos Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

