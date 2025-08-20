Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. $CVLG

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report) by 105.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 1,289.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Covenant Logistics Group Price Performance

Covenant Logistics Group stock opened at $24.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $601.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.24. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $30.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NYSE:CVLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.