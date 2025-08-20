Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust $VNO

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 67.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VNO stock opened at $37.1140 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.23.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $441.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 48.49% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

In other news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

