Townsquare Capital LLC Has $254,000 Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 76,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 56,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 343,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,338,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $616,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 42,427 shares in the company, valued at $871,450.58. This represents a 41.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,590 shares of company stock worth $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE HPE opened at $21.3280 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%.The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.780-1.900 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.450 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HPE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

