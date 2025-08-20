Townsquare Capital LLC Has $256,000 Stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. $UDR

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,757,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,501,000 after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $672,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 26,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Dominion Realty Trust alerts:

United Dominion Realty Trust Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of UDR opened at $38.8470 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23, a PEG ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.84. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.61 and a 12 month high of $47.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 7.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 452.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Dominion Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Get Our Latest Research Report on United Dominion Realty Trust

United Dominion Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Dominion Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.