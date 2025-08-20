Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 4,507 Shares of Invesco Ltd. $IVZ

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Invesco by 8.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 31,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 177.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,213,000 after buying an additional 894,105 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco by 25.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 40,665 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco by 24.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on IVZ. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Invesco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Invesco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.78.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $20.7880 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $21.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 8.60%. Invesco’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Invesco Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.