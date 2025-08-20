Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI China ETF $MCHI

Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $69,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI opened at $59.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $60.58.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

