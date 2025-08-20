Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,141 Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $246.13 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.30 and a 52-week high of $255.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $231.38.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

