Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,823 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,348 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Travel + Leisure worth $8,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 8.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 54.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 26.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $133,056.00. Following the sale, the director owned 559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,808.32. This trade represents a 79.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 110,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $6,911,462.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 142,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,885,328.49. This trade represents a 43.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 320,174 shares of company stock worth $19,765,874. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travel + Leisure Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $60.4110 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12-month low of $37.77 and a 12-month high of $63.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 10.14%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Travel + Leisure from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $39.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Travel + Leisure from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

