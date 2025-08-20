Trinity Industries, Inc. $TRN Position Lessened by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRN. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in Trinity Industries by 3,418.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth $1,603,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of TRN opened at $28.0630 on Wednesday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.12). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Trinity Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.