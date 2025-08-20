Unitil Corporation $UTL Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Unitil were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Unitil by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter worth $2,082,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unitil by 798.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Unitil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Stock Performance

Shares of UTL opened at $47.5850 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. Unitil Corporation has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $775.16 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 9.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Unitil Corporation will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. Unitil’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

