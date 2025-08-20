US Bancorp DE Has $47,000 Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. $HE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 25,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 28,141 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 492,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 43,998 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HE shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.94.

NYSE:HE opened at $11.4450 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $746.39 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

