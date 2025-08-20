USData (OTCMKTS:USDC) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Head to Head Survey

USData (OTCMKTS:USDC – Get Free Report) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares USData and Salesforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get USData alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USData N/A N/A N/A Salesforce 16.08% 12.94% 7.99%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for USData and Salesforce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USData 0 0 0 0 0.00 Salesforce 2 10 26 4 2.76

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Salesforce has a consensus target price of $342.8947, suggesting a potential upside of 39.61%. Given Salesforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Salesforce is more favorable than USData.

80.4% of Salesforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of USData shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Salesforce shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares USData and Salesforce”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USData N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Salesforce $38.59 billion 6.08 $6.20 billion $6.39 38.44

Salesforce has higher revenue and earnings than USData.

Summary

Salesforce beats USData on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USData

(Get Free Report)

USDATA Corp. operates as an independent, global supplier of industrial automation software tools, applications, and consulting services designed to provide businesses with the knowledge and control needed to perfect the products they produce and the processes they manage. USDATA Corp. develops, markets, and supports component-based software products for customers requiring enterprise-wide, open solutions for the industrial automation markets. These software products provide customers real-time computer applications that enable interactive, dynamic, and graphical interfaces to industrial operations. These applications collect, consolidate, and communicate information about an automated process, typically drawn from complex operating sources or from multiple sites throughout an enterprise; and enable the user to interact with and control critical processes. The real-time information provided by its products is intended to enable customers to reduce operating costs, improve product quality, and increase overall throughput and productivity. USDATA’s FactoryLink is a process knowledge and control solution where as its Xfactory is a product knowledge and control software product. It serves customers in a variety of industries, including chemical, oil and gas, food, beverage, automotive, aerospace, telecommunications, electronics, transportation, and other industries. These customers are located in the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. The company sells its products and services to end customers and systems integrators through distributors, original equipment manufacturer relationships, and direct sales. USDATA Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Richardson, Texas.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale. In addition, its platform offering comprise a flexible platform that enables companies of various sizes, locations, and industries to build business workflow and apps with customer; online learning platform that allows anyone to learn in-demand Salesforce skills; and Slack, an intelligent productivity platform. The company's marketing services enables companies to plan, personalize, automate, and optimize customer marketing journey, connecting interaction, and connected products; and commerce services, which empowers shopping experience across various customer touchpoint, such as mobile, web, social, and stores and provides click-to-code tools that offers customers to build and deploy solutions. Further, its analytics offering includes Tableau, an end-to-end analytics solution for range of enterprise use cases and intelligent analytics with AI models, spot trends, predict outcomes, creates summaries, timely recommendations, and take action from any device; and integration service including MuleSoft, which provides building blocks to deliver end-to-end and connected experiences. Additionally, the company provides data cloud, a hyperscale data engine native to Salesforce; vertical services to meet the needs of customers in industries, such as financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing and automotive and government; and offers salesforce starter for small and medium-sized businesses. Salesforce, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for USData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.