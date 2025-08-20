Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,573,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Omnicell worth $194,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 7.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 46,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 316.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 30,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 23,015 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $901,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the first quarter valued at $10,542,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.15. Omnicell had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $290.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Omnicell’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.400-1.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.370 EPS. Analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicell

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.