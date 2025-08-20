Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Position in PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,806,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,510 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of PHINIA worth $203,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in PHINIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in PHINIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PHINIA by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PHINIA by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PHINIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. 90.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Meggan M. Walsh bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,794.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 7,492 shares in the company, valued at $319,983.32. This trade represents a 22.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PHINIA Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE PHIN opened at $55.6110 on Wednesday. PHINIA Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $57.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.51.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. PHINIA had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.22%.The business had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHIN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on PHINIA from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded PHINIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of PHINIA in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PHINIA

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.