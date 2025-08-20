Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,510 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,599,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000.

Shares of VTWO stock opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.81. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $99.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.2498 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

