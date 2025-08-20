Vericel Corporation $VCEL Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vericel were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VCEL. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 34.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vericel by 29.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Vericel from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vericel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Vericel Stock Down 0.4%

Vericel stock opened at $36.17 on Wednesday. Vericel Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $63.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vericel Corporation will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.