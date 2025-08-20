Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 511,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $29,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,994,000 after buying an additional 129,055 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 31.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 69.4% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after buying an additional 24,339 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 136.1% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCTR. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Victory Capital from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Victory Capital Price Performance

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

About Victory Capital

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.