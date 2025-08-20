Virtu Financial, Inc. $VIRT Stake Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Virtu Financial worth $5,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,568,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,753,000 after buying an additional 165,396 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,473,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,157,000 after buying an additional 670,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,448,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,696,000 after buying an additional 471,526 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,993,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 69.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,063,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 435,958 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 90,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $3,845,722.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Virtu Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $41.1050 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.82%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

